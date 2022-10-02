Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,357,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.16 and its 200-day moving average is $517.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

