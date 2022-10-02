Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,414 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

