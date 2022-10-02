Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

