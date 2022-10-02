Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

