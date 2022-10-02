Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 556 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,357,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

