Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 849 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

