CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $235.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.