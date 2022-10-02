Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

