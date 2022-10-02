Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

