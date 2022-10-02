iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.02.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.