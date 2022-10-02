iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.02.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
