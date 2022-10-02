Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $41.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

