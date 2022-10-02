Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

