Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

