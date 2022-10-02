Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:C opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

