Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 34,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

