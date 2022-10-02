Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

Citigroup stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

