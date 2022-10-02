Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

