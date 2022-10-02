Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 7,705 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

