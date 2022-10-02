Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 542,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 40,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

