Bogart Wealth LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $187.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.57 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

