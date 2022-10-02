Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

