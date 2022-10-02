Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

