Bogart Wealth LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

