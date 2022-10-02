iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

