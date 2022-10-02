Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

