Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ECL opened at $144.42 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

