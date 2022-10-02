Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

