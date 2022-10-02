CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

