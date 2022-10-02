Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 197,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 54,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.