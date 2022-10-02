Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 54,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 496,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

