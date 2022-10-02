CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $222.61 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

