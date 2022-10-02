Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 49,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 197,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

