CRA Financial Services LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,255 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shell stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

