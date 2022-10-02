AT&T Inc. (T) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 1st

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE T opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

