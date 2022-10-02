AT&T Inc. (T) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 1st

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.
AT&T has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE T opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of AT&T
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.