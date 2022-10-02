Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after acquiring an additional 500,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

