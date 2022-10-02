Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

