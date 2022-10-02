Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 833 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 3.5 %

General Motors stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

