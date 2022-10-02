Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 2,491.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 150,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 64,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,032,000 after purchasing an additional 892,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,969,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

