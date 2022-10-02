Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 457 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.