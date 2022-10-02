Cadence Bank NA Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

