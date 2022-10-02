Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 766 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,540,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,335,489,000 after purchasing an additional 354,617 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,119,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $623,352,000 after purchasing an additional 946,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

