Canton Hathaway LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $181.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

