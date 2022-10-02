Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.02.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
