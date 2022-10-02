Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

