KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

