Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

