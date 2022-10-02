Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

