Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

