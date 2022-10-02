Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AFL opened at $56.20 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

