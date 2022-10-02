Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $213.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

